close
Sensex (0.86%)
66071.36 + 563.04
Nifty (0.97%)
19712.85 + 189.30
Nifty Smallcap (1.36%)
5889.45 + 78.75
Nifty Midcap (1.30%)
40627.20 + 523.15
Nifty Bank (0.95%)
44722.65 + 421.70
Heatmap

MPSC Notice 2023: Application for 97 Assistant Professor and other posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at mpsc.gov.in from September 29 for the position of assistant Professor vacancy aged between 19 and 40 years old

MPSC Notice 2023

MPSC Notice 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On September 28, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had welcomed applications from eligible applicants for employment to the position of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor (under Advt No 071/2023 to 110/2023) in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges.
Eligible applicants can apply for the openings on the official site at mpsc.gov.in from September 29 (2.00 PM onwards). Last date to apply is October 19 (till 11.59 PM). The last date for fee payment is October 22.
The recruitment expects to fill a sum of 97 openings of  Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Professors in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Maharashtra.

MPSC Vacancies 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit- An applicant should be between the ages of 19 and 50 years for the Associate Professor and Professor position. The candidate must be somewhere in the range of 19 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2024, for the Associate Professor vacancy.
Education- Applicants should have a post-graduate degree in the concerned subject of Ayurveda from a recognised Institution. They must also have sufficient information on languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, and Sanskrit.

MPSC Vacancies 2023- Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories should pay an application fee of Rs 719 for the professor and Associate professor position, while the applicants from reserved categories have to pay Rs 449. The registration charge for the Assistant Professor position is Rs 394 and Rs 294 for the unreserved and reserved categories accordingly.

Also Read

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees

PM Modi at National Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

SC seeks response of govt on PIL alleging vacancies in industrial tribunals

NMC fixes cap for undergrad seats in medical colleges set up from 2024-25

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 to be soon at panjiyakpredeled.in

Delhi govt launches mobile app to address school related concerns

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in; all you need to know

IISc best Indian university; Anna, Jamia Milia follow: THE rankings 2024

Assam DElEd Counselling 2023 registration from sept 25 at scertpet.co.in

MPSC Vacancies 2023- Steps to apply

    • Go to the official website at mpsc.gov.in
    • Visit the Online Facilities > Online Application System
    • After live, press on ‘New Registration’ and proceed with the application
    • Fill the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
    • Download a copy and take a printout for later. 

MPSC Vacancy: Overview

MPSC represents Maharashtra Public Service Commission. This is an association under Maharashtra Government that is liable for recruitment in the state government department by holding tests. It was founded under Article 315 of the Constitution of India.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a body that initiates youngsters to transform the society in the form of position of Group 'A' and Group 'B' Civil Servants. 
This also gives smooth and effective activity to the Government of Maharashtra by giving qualified applicants to different government positions and giving advice on different issues in regards with services, that is formulating recruitment rules, promotions and disciplinary measures and advice for transfers and so on. 

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra profession education

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon