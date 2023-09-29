MPSC Notice 2023: Application for 97 Assistant Professor and other posts

On September 28, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had welcomed applications from eligible applicants for employment to the position of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor (under Advt No 071/2023 to 110/2023) in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges.

Eligible applicants can apply for the openings on the official site at mpsc.gov.in from September 29 (2.00 PM onwards). Last date to apply is October 19 (till 11.59 PM). The last date for fee payment is October 22.

The recruitment expects to fill a sum of 97 openings of Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Professors in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Maharashtra.

MPSC Vacancies 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit- An applicant should be between the ages of 19 and 50 years for the Associate Professor and Professor position. The candidate must be somewhere in the range of 19 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2024, for the Associate Professor vacancy.

Education- Applicants should have a post-graduate degree in the concerned subject of Ayurveda from a recognised Institution. They must also have sufficient information on languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, and Sanskrit.

MPSC Vacancies 2023- Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories should pay an application fee of Rs 719 for the professor and Associate professor position, while the applicants from reserved categories have to pay Rs 449. The registration charge for the Assistant Professor position is Rs 394 and Rs 294 for the unreserved and reserved categories accordingly.

MPSC Vacancies 2023- Steps to apply

• Go to the official website at mpsc.gov.in

• Visit the Online Facilities > Online Application System

• After live, press on ‘New Registration’ and proceed with the application

• Fill the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

• Download a copy and take a printout for later.

MPSC Vacancy: Overview

MPSC represents Maharashtra Public Service Commission. This is an association under Maharashtra Government that is liable for recruitment in the state government department by holding tests. It was founded under Article 315 of the Constitution of India.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a body that initiates youngsters to transform the society in the form of position of Group 'A' and Group 'B' Civil Servants.

This also gives smooth and effective activity to the Government of Maharashtra by giving qualified applicants to different government positions and giving advice on different issues in regards with services, that is formulating recruitment rules, promotions and disciplinary measures and advice for transfers and so on.