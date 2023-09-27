IISc best Indian university; Anna, Jamia Milia follow: THE rankings 2024

Improving its ranking from the range of 251-300 last year to 201-250 this year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, emerged as the top Indian university in the Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings 2024. It was followed by Anna University, Chennai, and Jamia Milia Islamia University, New Delhi. Both of these stood in the ranking range of 501–600.

Other universities that were in the range of 501-600 ranks were Motihari's Mahatma Gandhi University and Solan's Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences.

This year's rankings included 1,904 universities. Out of these, 91 were from India - a significant increase from last year's 75 and 56 in 2020.

Among the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was the best ranked in the range of 601-800. It was followed by IIT Dhanbad, and IIT Patna, both in the same range of rankings. IITs of Guwahati and Dhanbad moved up two bands to join the world's top 800 universities, from 1001-1200 last year.

Asia emerged as the most represented continent with 737 universities participating and is the continent that is improving more than the others in teaching and research quality. China has the best-ranked universities, overall, in Asia. This year an unprecedented 33 Asian universities are in the top 200, up from 28 last year. The biggest drivers for this jump are China (from 11 to 13) and Japan (from 2 to 5).

However, no Asian university featured in the top 10 ranking. The list was topped by the UK's University of Oxford followed by the USA's Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Also Read IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore top education ministry's NIRF Rankings 2023 IIT Bombay top Indian educational institute, 149th globally: QS Rankings IISc Bangalore top Indian institute in THE's Asia University Rankings 2023 IND vs WI 1st Test: Here's why India's number one position is in danger Ghana becomes first country to approve Oxford malaria vaccine for children Assam DElEd Counselling 2023 registration from sept 25 at scertpet.co.in ICMAI CMA Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard, cut-off at icmai.in Multiple entry, exit system in institutions may pose issues: House panel MP partners with Magic Bus to bring life skills programme to govt schools NEET-PG' zero eligibility: What does this mean for medical admissions?

Seven of the top 10 universities were from the USA and the rest from the UK.

"India has well and truly embraced the international agenda, and international competition, with an unprecedented 91 universities making it into the rigorous and demanding Times Higher Education World University Rankings this year – making India now the fourth best-represented nation in the rankings," said Phil Baty, THE's chief global affairs officer.

Baty added that India's National Education Policy reforms, including more internationalisation and the development of a deeper research base, bode well for the country.