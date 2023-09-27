close
IISc best Indian university; Anna, Jamia Milia follow: THE rankings 2024

Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings 2024 was topped by the UK's University of Oxford followed by USA's Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Education, study material

Photo: https://unsplash.com/

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Improving its ranking from the range of 251-300 last year to 201-250 this year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, emerged as the top Indian university in the Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings 2024. It was followed by Anna University, Chennai, and Jamia Milia Islamia University, New Delhi. Both of these stood in the ranking range of 501–600.

Other universities that were in the range of 501-600 ranks were Motihari's Mahatma Gandhi University and Solan's Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences.

This year's rankings included 1,904 universities. Out of these, 91 were from India - a significant increase from last year's 75 and 56 in 2020.

Among the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was the best ranked in the range of 601-800. It was followed by IIT Dhanbad, and IIT Patna, both in the same range of rankings. IITs of Guwahati and Dhanbad moved up two bands to join the world's top 800 universities, from 1001-1200 last year.

Asia emerged as the most represented continent with 737 universities participating and is the continent that is improving more than the others in teaching and research quality. China has the best-ranked universities, overall, in Asia. This year an unprecedented 33 Asian universities are in the top 200, up from 28 last year. The biggest drivers for this jump are China (from 11 to 13) and Japan (from 2 to 5).

However, no Asian university featured in the top 10 ranking. The list was topped by the UK's University of Oxford followed by the USA's Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Seven of the top 10 universities were from the USA and the rest from the UK.

"India has well and truly embraced the international agenda, and international competition, with an unprecedented 91 universities making it into the rigorous and demanding Times Higher Education World University Rankings this year – making India now the fourth best-represented nation in the rankings," said Phil Baty, THE's chief global affairs officer.

Baty added that India's National Education Policy reforms, including more internationalisation and the development of a deeper research base, bode well for the country.
First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

