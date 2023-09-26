Assam DElEd Counselling 2023 registration from sept 25 at scertpet.co.in

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has opened the registration window for Assam DElEd PET counselling 2023 from September 25. Applicants can enrol for the counselling process through the official site at scertpet.co.in.

According to the revised plan, the Council will release the district-wise and category-wise ranks on October 3, 2023. The round 1 allocation result will be declared on October 5, 2023. The counselling procedure will be held in four rounds.

The official notice also said, "Before applying for Counselling, keep the following points in mind: Applicants are required to verify their Profile. Applicants are advised to select an institute according to their preference".

Assam DElEd Counselling 2023 registration: Steps to register

Given below is the easy steps to register for Assam DElEd PET 2023 counselling:

• Go to the official website at scertpet.co.in

• On the homepage, find the Assam DElEd PET counselling registration link

• Login with credentials and enter the SCERT PET counselling application form

• Upload the needed documents

• Submit the Assam DElEd counselling form.

• Download and take a printout for later.

Assam Counselling 2023: Schedule

• District-wise overall and category-wise rank- 3 October

• Round 1 allotment result- 5 October

• Physical Admission with document verification- 6 to 10 October

• Round 2 allotment result- 11 October

• Round 3 allotment result- 27 October

• Round 4 allotment result- 3 November.

Assam DElEd Counselling 2023: Insights

The pre-entry test is held in Assam every year for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course offered by NCTE-recognised teacher education institutes that have Normal School, DIET, CTE, BTC, and Private TEIs.

Assam DElEd PET result was declared on September 24, 2023. Applicants can view their outcomes via the official site at scertpet.co.in. Assam DElEd PET is conducted for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course presented by NCTE perceived teacher education institutes of Assam.

Assam DElEd Counselling: Overview

According to the NCTE standards, DElEd is a 2-year diploma course intended to give education and train teachers to primary-level teaching.

Under RTE Act 2009, possession of a professional eligibility like DElEd is required for being selected as a teacher at the elementary stage in all Assam's private schools/ government/ provincialised.