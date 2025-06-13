Friday, June 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / NEET PG 2025: Exam city resubmission window opens today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2025: Exam city resubmission window opens today at natboard.edu.in

NBEMS has opened the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window today, June 13, 2025. Here's all you need to know

NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window open today, June 13, 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window on June 13, 2025, at 3 PM. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses can visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in — to select or resubmit their preferred exam city.

NEET PG 2025: Important dates

  • Exam city resubmission window: June 13 to June 17, 2025
  • Edit window for application: June 20 to June 22, 2025
  • Exam city allotment notification: July 21, 2025
  • Admit Card release: July 31, 2025
  • NEET PG 2025 exam date: August 3, 2025 (9:00 AM – 12:30 PM)
  • Result declaration: September 3, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam city selection: Key guidelines

Candidates will only be able to view and select cities where test seats are available. The exam city allotment is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and the final venue details will be mentioned in the admit card issued by NBEMS. Candidates must arrange their own travel and accommodation.
 

How to submit NEET PG 2025 exam city details?

Here are the simple ways to submit NEET PG 2025 exam city details:
  • Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.
  • On the home page, check for the ‘NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission’ link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Select your preferred exam city and fill in the required details.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  • Print and retain a copy for future reference.
For the latest updates and detailed notifications, candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS website.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

