Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply hall ticket 2025 to be out at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the hall tickets for SSC and HSC Supplementary Exams 2025 today, June 12.
These admit cards are for students appearing in the June–July 2025 supplementary examinations, either to improve scores or clear previously failed subjects.
The hall tickets will be accessible through the official MSBSHSE website at www.mahahsscboard.in under the ‘Admit Card’ section.
How to check and download the SSC & HSC supply hall ticket 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC & HSC supply hall ticket 2025:
- Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in
- Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link.
- Choose either ‘Paid Status Admit Card’ (for regular candidates) or ‘Extra Seat No Admit Card’ (for late applicants).
- Enter necessary credentials like ‘Seat Number’ and ‘Registration ID’.
- Download and print the hall ticket.
SSC & HSC supply hall ticket 2025: Important guidelines
MSBSHSE has issued specific instructions to ensure smooth distribution and use of the admit cards:
- Schools must print the hall tickets, affix the Principal’s seal and signature, and distribute them to students.
- Institutions are not allowed to charge students any fee for hall ticket issuance.
- In case of errors in name, date of birth, subject, or medium, students should immediately contact their respective Divisional Board.
- If the photograph is unclear, students should affix a recent passport-size photo attested by the school Principal.
- In case students lost their admit cards, schools may issue a duplicate copy marked ‘DUPLICATE’ in red ink.
MSBSHSE SSC hall tickets 2025: Exam preparation tips
The supplementary exams offer a vital opportunity for academic improvement. Students are advised to:
- Carefully check exam dates, reporting times, and exam center details printed on the hall ticket.
- Focus revision on high-weightage topics and practice with previous years’ question papers.
- Carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof on exam day.
Students must download their admit cards promptly and ensure all details are accurate. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to school authorities or the board office.