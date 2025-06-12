AP SSC Supplementary results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check

AP SSC Supplementary results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP Class 10th Supplementary results 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exams can check their results online at the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
To access the AP SSC supplementary marksheet, students must enter their roll number in the login window provided on the result page.
How to check AP SSC supplementary results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP SSC supplementary result 2025:
- Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
- Click on the “AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025” link available on the homepage
- Enter your login details, i.e., roll number, in the designated login window.
- Submit the details to view your AP SSC marksheet.
- Check the result carefully and download or print it for future reference
For more details or any result-related updates, students should regularly visit the official BSEAP website – bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC supplementary results 2025: Exam details
The AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 were held in offline (pen-and-paper) mode from May 19 to May 28, 2025. These exams were conducted for students who could not pass in one or more subjects in the regular board exams. Notably, the main AP SSC 2025 results were declared earlier on April 23, 2025.
After downloading the marksheet, students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned, including personal information and subject-wise marks.