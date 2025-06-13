Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JEECUP 2025 answer key likely to be out today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2025 answer key likely to be out today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2025 answer key will be released today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can access the answer key using the login details, i.e., application number and password

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the JEECUP answer key 2025 today, June 13, 2025. 
 
Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) can download the provisional answer key from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Answer key and objection window

The provisional answer key will be available today, along with the activation of the objection window. Candidates will have time until June 15, 2025, to raise objections against any discrepancies in the answer key.
 
To challenge any response, candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹100 per question. If the objection is valid, the amount will be refunded, and corrections will be made. However, if the objection is invalid, the fee will not be refunded.
 

How to check and download JEECUP answer key 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JEECUP answer key 2025:
  • Visit the official JEECUP website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • On the home page, check for the “JEECUP Answer Key 2025” link.
  • Enter your login credentials as required.
  • Submit the details to view the answer key.
  • Download and review the provisional key.
  • Candidates can also take a printout for future reference.
 
The UPJEE 2025 examination was conducted between June 5 and June 13, 2025. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official JEECUP website.
 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

