NEET-SS on Sept 9-10 postponed due to travel restrictions during G20 Summit

In an announcement released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) has been postponed.

The exam had been scheduled for September 9 and 10 across the country. However, as the G20 Summit will be held on those same dates, the NBEMS has postponed the exam dates.

Due to the summit in New Delhi this year, travel restrictions have been implemented from September 8 to 10. Bearing this in mind, the notice issued by the NBEMS read, "In wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from September 8 2023 to September 10 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 across the country, has been deferred."

The board also added that they would be sharing a revised schedule on their website soon. So far no new dates have been announced.

Candidates can also write to NBEMS regarding any queries or concerns through its web communication portal.

The NEET-SS exam is conducted to shortlist suitable candidates for admission into super specialty medical programmes. This includes the Doctorate of Medicine (DM) / Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) programmes across medical institutions in the country.

Earlier, the NEET PG was also delayed this year. According to a report by News 18, round two of NEET PG 2023 was delayed after High Court of Andhra Pradesh passed an interim order in the matter of Jangeti Meghana Satya Sai Durga Dharani vs The Union of India & Ors. However, candidates who have already been offered provision seats have been advised to confirm their admission status with their respective institutes by September 5.

