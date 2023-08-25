As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

The annual G20 Summit is fast approaching, and representatives from member countries will be in New Delhi in less than a month.

The G20, or Group of 20, is made up of 19 countries as well as the European Union (EU). The purpose of the yearly summit is for world leaders to discuss global concerns like the environment, trade, and the economy.

This year's summit will also be the first in India. All eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the nation prepares to host the world's most powerful heads of state.

So, what can we expect from the upcoming G20 meeting and what is its agenda? Here's everything you need to know.

When will the G20 Summit take place?

The G20 Summit will take place on September 9 and 10. It will include numerous meetings between heads of state, invitees and various officials.

Where is the G20 Summit being held?

The G20 Summit is held annually with a rotating presidency, and India will hold the presidency this year.

The summit will be held at the recently constructed Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The IECC is the largest conference centre in the country, with multiple auditoriums, meeting rooms, and event areas.

The summit lasts two days and is the culmination of many meetings and conferences throughout the year. Speaking about India's presidency, PM Modi stated in July that the country has built numerous venues for it.

"We did not confine G20 to just one city or one place. We took the G20 meetings to more than 50 cities in the country. We showcased India's diversity through this. We showed the world what is India's cultural power, what is India's heritage," PM Modi said.

"New facilities were built in many cities for G20 meetings and old facilities were modernised. This benefited the country and the people of the country. This is good governance. We are going to make India developed by following the spirit of Nation First, Citizen First," he added.

Who is attending the G20 Summit?

The G20 cohort includes leaders from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and the European Union.

PM Modi will be joined by many prominent world leaders including US President Joe Biden, who confirmed his attendance this week. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also reportedly" looking forward" to attending.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't ruled out attending despite his invasion of Ukraine, reported NBC.

Indian officials are also said to have invited delegates from Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE to the G20 Summit.

Representatives from the United Nations (UN), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Health Organization (WHO) will also be in attendance at the G20.

What will the G20 Summit be about?





The theme of this year's G20 presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future." The topic is derived from the Maha Upanishad, a Sanskrit classic, according to Ministry of Earth Sciences.

With a focus on sustainability and environmental preservation, India's goal has been to emphasise the value of all human, animal, and plant life.

India intends to also prioritise the following issues during its G20 presidency:

1. Green development, climate finance, and the EU's programme for the environment and climate action (known as LIFE)

2. Rapid, inclusive, and resilient growth

3. Advancement on sustainable development goals

4. Technological transformation and digital public infrastructure

5. Multilateral institutions for the 21st century

6. Female-led development

Date of G20 events in New Delhi