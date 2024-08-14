NEET UG 2024: Counselling registration begins, know where and how to apply

The counselling process has finally begun today, August 14, following controversy over alleged malpractices and irregularities in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET UG 2024 exam. The registration should be possible by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The official notice states that the window for NEET UG's first round of counselling registration and fee payment will remain open until noon on August 20. Until August 20, the choice filling window will be open. The NEET UG counselling first round seat allocation result will be announced on August 23. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Between August 24 and August 29, students who will be assigned seats will need to show up at the allotted college. 15 percent of the seats in the All India Quota for MBBS and BDS will be filled through this counselling.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

• Press on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link accessible on the home page.

• Fill in the registration details and press on submit.

• Now login to the account.

• Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

• Press on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Fee structure

Applicants applying for Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats have to pay two types of fee i.e, Deemed University fee is Rs 5000/- and refundable security amount is Rs 2,00,000/-.

Applicants applying for (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (BHU, DU, AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/ JIPMER/AFMC & ESI/ All AIIMS/B.Sc. Nursing, the fees are Rs 100/- non refundable registration fee for UR/EWS applicants & Rs. 500/- for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD applicants.

Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates & Rs.5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs.10,000= Rs.11,000 at the time of registration. Any OBC/PwD/SC/ST/ applicants will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration process.

NEET UG 2024: Counselling Process (Step-by-step)

— The first step in the MCC NEET UG 2024 round 1 counselling procedure is registration and payment of a non-refundable fee for the 15% AIQ counselling.

— Next, the applicants will choose and lock the universities and medical courses that suit their interests.

— After making its announcement, the MCC will proceed with these selections and post the seat allocation results on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

— Chosen applicants must upload the essential paperwork and visit the designated medical or dentistry college immediately after the results are declared.

— Report to the institution with original documentation, candidates given a round one may pick to move up to round two.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Important Documents

To take part in NEET UG counselling 2024, candidates must register on the official website of the Medical Council Commission. Only students passed with the NEET UG 2024 examination can apply for the counselling. The documents that will be expected for NEET UG counselling 2024 are as per the following:

— NEET UG Scorecard

— Class 10th certificate and mark sheet

— Provisional Allotment Letter

— Class 12th certificate and mark sheet

— ID Proof (Aadhaar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Passport)

— 8 passport size photographs

— Caste Certificate (if applicable).