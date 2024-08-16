Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Education / News / DU 2024-25 UG admissions: 1st list released, over 97,300 allocations made

DU 2024-25 UG admissions: 1st list released, over 97,300 allocations made

For admissions to 71,600 sanctioned seats, the university considered 5,68,20,017 unique cutoffs and ranks for the allocations in this round, according to an official statement

Delhi University, DU

The classes for the first year UG students will commence from August 29.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi University has released the first allocation list for the undergraduate admissions 2024-25, with 97,387 candidates offered programmes and college combinations in the 'round one' of Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS).
For admissions to 71,600 sanctioned seats, the university considered 5,68,20,017 unique cutoffs and ranks for the allocations in this round, according to an official statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Delhi University received 1,72,18,187 number of preferences/choices submitted by the students seeking admissions to various UG programmes in different colleges.
In the first round, the number of girls who have been allotted a seat for admission in DU is 52,838 while 44,549 boys have been given seats in the admission process.
Of these, 243 orphan students have been given seats in the first list of CSAS allocation. Meanwhile, the number of single girl child who have got an allocation stand at 1,339.
The programme in which the highest allocations have been done is B.Com (Hons) at 10,096 candidates.

More From This Section

Medical products, medical equipments

Medical education in India: Costs, seats, controversy, and safety concerns

Exam, National exam

NEET UG 2024: Counselling registration begins, know where and how to apply

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: Steps to check merit list at ssc.gov.in

Maharashtra Board Exams

Maharashtra Board Exams 2025: Exam dates declared, view schedule and more

Exam results, results

UPSC declares ESIC Nursing Officer results at upsc.gov.in, check details

The classes for the first year UG students will commence from August 29.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in round one will get time to accept the allocation till 04:59 pm on August 18, Sunday. They are required to submit the fees by 04:59 pm, August 21, Wednesday.
Only the candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for an "upgrade" for subsequent rounds.
The Delhi University had earlier said it will accept 50 per cent more applications this year to avoid vacant seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Miranda House

DU's Miranda House college hikes hostel fee; says in line with inflation

Delhi University, DU

Fee hike routine, no major increase in majority courses: Delhi University

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Minister Atishi sanctions Rs 100 crore to fund 12 Delhi University colleges

Delhi University

DU sets up 4-member panel to probe vandalism at DUSU office; FIR registered

Joe Biden, Biden

News updates: 'It is against what we stand for,' Biden addresses the nation on Trump rally shooting

Topics : Delhi University DU Admissions DU admission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon