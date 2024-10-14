Business Standard
OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024 to be out today, here's how to download

The admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Prelims Examination 2024 are likely to be released today. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is likely to release the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Prelims Examination 2024 today, October 14, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, i.e., ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL Prelims Examination will take place on October 20, 2024. It will be held in a single-session, computer-based test (CBT), conducted in 30 districts of Odisha, via OMR mode. The exam will have 150 questions carrying a total of 150 marks, and candidates will have 150 minutes to complete it. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. 

The OSSC CGL application process was held between April 5 and May 2, 2024. 

The OSSC aims to fill a total of 586 posts through the recruitment drive. Candidates who need more details about it can visit the official website.

How to download the OSSC CGL admit cards 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download OSSC CGL admit cards 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., ossc.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the "OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024" link.
  • Candidates need to enter their login credentials, such as registered username/mobile number/email and password.
  • Submit your login details.
  • Your OSSC CGL Prelims admit card will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates need to carefully review the information on their admit cards. 
  • They can download and take printouts for future reference.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

