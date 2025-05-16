PSEB 10th results 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 (matriculation) exam results today in a press conference at 2:30 pm.
Students who have appeared for the PSEB 10th board exams can check and download the board results through the official website, pseb.ac.in, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and name.
This year, 2.81 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examinations, which were held from March 10 to April 4, 2025.
PSEB board results 2025 time
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 board results 2025 for the academic session 2024–25 today, May 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm.
How to check the Punjab Board Class 10th results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025:
- Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage, check for the ‘results’ section.
- Click on the 'Punjab Board Class 10th results 2025' link
- Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth, etc.
- The Class 10 results 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Students can download and print the marksheet for future reference.
Punjab 10th Result: How to check the Punjab exam result via DigiLocker?
Here are the steps to check and download PSEB Class 10th board results 2025 via DigiLocker:
- Visit the DigiLocker website or download the app on your smartphone.
- Link your Aadhar card with DigiLocker (if you haven't already)
- Enter your password and registered credentials to log in now.
- Then, under the "education" category, click on "Punjab."
- A list of colleges and the education board will appear.
- Select 'PSEB' and enter the necessary details.
- The PSEB 10th mark sheet will appear on the screen.
- Students can download the results and take a printout for future reference.
Punjab Board 10th results 2025: Minimum passing marks
The minimum passing marks to clear the PSEB Class 10th examination are 33 per cent. If candidates fail to meet the criteria, they have the option to appear for the PSEB supplementary/compartment examination.
PSEB board 10th results 2025: Previous years' results date
Here's the previous years' results date
- 2025: May 16, 2025 at 2:30 PM
- 2024: April 18, 2024
- 2023: May 26, 2023
- 2022: July 5, 2022 (Covid Year)
How did girls and boys students perform last year in Punjab Board?
Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th board was 97.24%. Girls managed to outshine boys as they achieved a percentage of 98.11 per cent as compared to 96.47 per cent for boys.
PSEB class 10 results 2025: Previous years' toppers
Here's the list of toppers from PSEB Class 10th 2024:
- Aditi (Ludhiana): 100 per cent
- Alisha Sharma (Ludhiana) and Karmanpreet Kaur (Amritsar): 99.23 per cent