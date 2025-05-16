Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / TN SSLC Class 10 results 2025 out at tnresults.nic.in; Girls outshine boys

TN SSLC Class 10 results 2025 out at tnresults.nic.in; Girls outshine boys

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has released the TN SSLC Class 10 results 2025 today at 9 am

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Class 10 results 2025 out: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the TN SSLC Class 10th results today at 9 am. 
 
Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their board exam results through the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in.
 
The TN SSLC 2025 board conducted examinations between March 28, 2025 and April 15, 2025. A total of 9,13,084 students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, had registered for the exam.

TN SSLC 10th results 2025: Girls Outshine Boys Again

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.80 per cent. A total of 8,17,261 students have successfully passed the examination.
 
 
Girls have once again outperformed boys, a total of 4,17,183 girls passed the exam, marking the pass percentage of 95.88 per cent. On the other end, a total of 4,00,078 boys cleared the public examination with a pass percentage of 91.74 per cent.  ALSO READ | CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process

How to check and download Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TN SSLC Class 10th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the "TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results".
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and date of birth.
  • Click on "Get Marks".
  • Your TN SSLC Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen.
  • You can download and take printout for future reference.

TN 10th Result 2025 released: What next?

The online marksheet is provisional and all the students are asvised to keep the pdf copy safely and collect the original marksheets from their respective schools next week.
 
Students who are not happy with their scores can apply for revaluation through apply1.tndge.org. The board will share more details about the supplementary exams soon. 

Tamil Nadu TN 10th results 2025: Private school secures highest pass percentage

Private schools recorded highest pass percentage at 97.99 per cent, while government aided schools and government schools recorded a pass per percentage of 93.63 per cent and 91.26 per cent, respectively. 

How to check and download TN 10th results 2025 via DigiLocker?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TN 10th results 2025 via DigiLocker:
  • Visit the official website, results.digilocker.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the Aadhaar-linked mobile number or DigiLocker credentials.
  • Then under ‘Education’ section, click on ‘Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education’
  • Select “SSLC Class 10 Result 2025”.
  • Results will appear on your screen.
  • Students can download and take printout for future reference.
 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

