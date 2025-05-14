Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Spurious liquor deaths: Punjab Police seizes 600 litres of methanol

Spurious liquor deaths: Punjab Police seizes 600 litres of methanol

The seized methanol is suspected to have direct links to the spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma

Punjab police

The seizure was made from a truck near the Tepla police post on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur Road | File Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Police and excise officials on Tuesday seized 600 litres of methanol suspected to be connected to the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 21 lives in Amritsar.

Methanol is a light, colourless organic chemical compound that is poisonous when ingested and is illegally added to alcoholic beverages as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, which is the normal consumable alcohol.

The seized methanol is suspected to have direct links to the spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma.

The seizure was made from a truck near the Tepla police post on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur Road, he said.

 

Following the tragic incident in Amritsar, the deputy inspector general of police (Border Range) shared intelligence about a suspected consignment of methanol being transported from Delhi to Punjab.

Also Read

Blackout, Amritsar Blackout, Punjab Blackout, Operation Sindoor

Schools to reopen in Punjab's border districts from May 14 after closure

PremiumFarmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

As Punjab and Haryana fret over water, two new orders are causing heartburn

liquor beer

9 held in illicit liquor case, DSP, SHO Majitha suspended: Punjab DGP

School

Schools shut in Punjab's Amritsar, Pathankot as a precautionary measure

Ground water

Punjab seeks HC review of order allowing extra water release to Haryana

Acting swiftly, the police, in collaboration with the excise department, intercepted the truck near Tepla and seized three drums containing 600 litres of methanol, concealed among other goods.

The truck driver has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is underway, Sharma said.

Initial investigations suggest the consignment was intended for use in the production of spurious liquor, he said.

"Had this consignment reached its destination, it could have led to the loss of hundreds of innocent lives," he added.

At least 21 people, mostly daily-wag labourers, died and 10 were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Majitha in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ten people, including the alleged kingpin, were arrested while Deputy Superintendent of Police (Majitha) Amolak Singh and Majitha SHO Avtar Singh were suspended for negligence, the police said.

The deaths were reported in the Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan and the Therewal villages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar

Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar appointed new chairman of UPSC

Justice Yashwant Varma

Plea in SC seeks FIR against Justice Varma after in-house inquiry findings

Tara Chand, JKPCC

Cong seeks 10 marla plots, ₹5 lakh each for relocating J&K border residents

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

DRI detects over Rs 25 cr duty evasion by luxury car importers, arrests 1

Lawyer, Supreme Court

Trial court lawyers must be considered for senior designation by HCs: SC

Topics : Punjab Punjab Police spurious liquor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon