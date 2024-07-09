Mumbai University exam rescheduled due to heavy rain, new dates announced

Due to the ongoing heavy rains in Mumbai, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE, formerly IDOL) exams of the University of Mumbai that were scheduled for today (July 9) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. have been postponed, according to a notice released today.

Mumbai University exams 2024: Date and Time The FYBA and FY BCom (semester-1) exam set to be held today (July 9) will now be conducted on July 18 (11 am to 2 pm), and the FY BSc information technology (semester 2) will be held on July 18 (11 am to 1:30 pm).

The FY (BAF) (semester 1) and FYBSc Computer Science (semester 2) has been postponed to July 18 (3 pm to 5:30 pm), the MMS semester 2 exam will be conducted on July 20 (11 am to 2 pm).

The CDOE Mumbai University stated that the exam center and the venue for the semester exams would not change when it announced the revised date.

On Monday, CDOE had also rescheduled the exams that were to take place on July 8. The July 8 exams will now be conducted on July 13 in the first half, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Why were the Mumbai University exams 2024 postponed?

This decision comes as Mumbai is struggling with the constant monsoon rainfall. A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with severe rainfall expected throughout the day. Authorities have decided to close all schools in the city due to the significant disruptions caused by the incessant rain.

A high tide of 4.40 metres is anticipated later today at 1:57 PM, according to IMD forecasts, further raising concerns about flooding and travel disruptions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, government schools, and all private schools and colleges in Mumbai will also remain closed today for the second academic session in order to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of students in light of the weather.