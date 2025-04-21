Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UP Board Result 2025: Will scorecards be out today? Check UPMSP websites

UP Board Result 2025: Will scorecards be out today? Check UPMSP websites

UP Board Result:The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to announce the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results today on the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2025

UP Board Result 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UPMSP, UP Board Result 2025 Date: The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are anticipated to be released today by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). A press conference will be held to announce the results, which will then be accessible on the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 
 
Students will need their date of birth and roll number in order to view their scores. After they are made available, students can obtain their digital marksheets, which they can use for admissions and future studies. 
 
About 55 lakh students took the board's high school and intermediate exams this year, which were held from February 24 to March 12. 8,140 centres throughout some 75 districts hosted the exams. The board completed the review process this year by April 2. The task of checking copies was undertaken by more than 1.34 lakh teachers.  
 

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to download 

Step 1. Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
 
Step 2. Press on the “UP Board Class 10 Result 2025” or “UP Board Class 12 Result 2025” link.

Also Read

Exam results, results

UP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th results not releasing on Apr 15, says UPMSP

Exam results

UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th expected to be out soon

Exam results

UPMSP Result 2025: Check last year's topper list, past years' result trends

Exam results, results

UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

Nifty 50, MARKET

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600pts; Nifty above 24,000; Banks, IT, financials lead

 
Step 3. Fill in your Roll Number and School Code (as per admit card).
 
Step 4. Submit the details to check your result.
 
Step 5. Download and print the provisional marksheet for future use.

UP Board 10th & 12th Results 2025: How to check? 

Once announced, students can view their results on the following official websites:
 
    • upmsp.edu.in
 
    • upresults.nic.in. 

Why was the UP Board Result 2025 scheduled for April 20th but later cancelled?

The trend from the previous year led to speculation regarding April 20 as the date of the results. On April 20, 2024, the UPMSP released the results for Classes 10 and 12. This year, a lot of students and educational portals made the same assumption. 
 
The board hasn't, however, formally announced the date of the results. Before the results are made public, authorities are probably completing the compilation and verifying their accuracy. 

UP Board Result 2025: What's next?

    • On their marksheet, students should double-check all the information (name, roll number, and grades).
 
    • If there are any inconsistencies, get in touch with UPMSP or the school right away.
 
    • A few weeks following the online announcement, schools will distribute the original mark sheets.
 

More From This Section

Exam

SSC introduces Aadhaar-based authentication for recruitment exams

Singapore

'More Indians graduating in Singapore, median income rises by 10%'

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: Result for session 2 Final ans key out, check toppers list

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: Application process begins at official website, check steps

Exam, National exam

CSIR UGC NET final Answer Key 2025 announced; check steps to download

Topics : UP Board 10th Result UP Board 12th Result UP Board Results UP board exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025KKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon