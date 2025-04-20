Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / SSC introduces Aadhaar-based authentication for recruitment exams

SSC introduces Aadhaar-based authentication for recruitment exams

The new measure will come into force for recruitment tests conducted from next month onwards

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

Such Aadhaar authentication is voluntary and is intended as a measure to promote the ease of engaging with the examination process, the SSC said. (Photo/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to implement Aadhaar-based biometric authentication in its all forthcoming examinations in order to verify candidates' identity on a voluntary basis, officials said on Sunday.

They said the new measure will come into force for recruitment tests conducted from next month onwards.

The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government with its main mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others. 

"The Commission has decided to implement Aadhar Based Biometric Authentication in its forthcoming examinations.

 

"Accordingly, candidates will be able to authenticate themselves using Aadhaar at the time of online registration, while filling up online application form for the examinations and while appearing at the test centre to take examinations conducted by the Commission from May 2025 onwards," a recent public notice issued by the recruitment body said.

Such Aadhaar authentication is voluntary and is intended as a measure to promote the ease of engaging with the examination process, the SSC said.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all eligible citizens on the basis of biometric and demographic data.

The officials said that Aadhaar-based authentication will also help in ensuring that government jobs aspirants do not fake their identity or use other fraudulent means to take recruitment exams conducted by the Commission.

In a notification issued on September 12 last year, the Union Personnel Ministry had said that the SSC is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.

The SSC shall adhere to all relevant provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, "the rules and regulations made thereunder, and directions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India'," it added.

The Commission conducts seven mandated all India open competitive examinations, including the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) besides three limited departmental competitive examinations.

The Personnel Ministry had on August 28 last year issued an identical notification, a first for any recruitment agency, to approve Aadhaar-based authentication by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Lakhs of candidates appear in government jobs recruitment tests conducted across the country by the SSC and UPSC.

The UPSC had last year also decided to use facial recognition and artificial intelligence-based CCTV surveillance systems to prevent cheating and impersonation in its various tests.

The UPSC conducts 14 major exams annually, including the prestigious civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), besides a number of recruitment tests and interviews every year for induction to Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts of the central government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

