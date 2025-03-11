Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TSPSC Group 2 results releasing today at tspsc.gov.in; here's how to check

TSPSC Group 2 results releasing today at tspsc.gov.in; here's how to check

The TSPSC Group 2 results are expected to be released today. Candidates can check the results through the official website, tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 2 results releasing today (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

TSPSC Group 2 results 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release the Group 2 results today, March 11, 2025. Candidates can check and download their results through the official website, tspsc.gov.in. 
 
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 783 posts, and this year, 2,51,486 candidates appeared for the written exams.

When were TSPSC Group 2 exams held?

The TSPSC Group 2 exams were held in four sessions. Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 (FN & AN), while Papers 3 and 4 were conducted on December 16, 2024 (FN & AN). The exams were held in the state's 1368 exam centres, which are located in around 33 districts.
 
 
The board shared provisional answer keys for all papers earlier, and master question papers were also issued in January. Candidates who were not happy with their marks were allowed to raise objections from January 18 to 22, 2025.

How to check TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check the TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025:

  • Firstly, visit the official TSPSC website, www.tspsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the candidate service section and click on the results tab.
  • Look for the link that reads "Group 2 Service (General Recruitment) Notification Number 28/2022" – Display of Final Answer Key and General Ranking List and click on it.
  • Then, a PDF will open on your screen displaying the list of qualified candidates.
  • Use the Ctrl + F shortcut to search your result through your roll number.
  • You can also download and take the PDF printout for future reference.

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Minimum marks

The TSPSC Group 2 results will be released in PDF format, listing the hall ticket numbers, marks secured, and rankings of the qualified candidates. 
 
To qualify for the next stage, candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks set by TSPSC:
  • General Category: 40%
  • OBC Category: 35%
  • ST/SC/PH Category: 30%
Candidates who have cleared the written examination will now proceed to the Certificate Verification round, which is the final stage of the selection process.

TSPSC Group 2: Vacancies

Posts Vacancies
Municipal Commissioner Gr.III 11 vacancies
Assistant Commercial Tax Officer 59 vacancies
Naib Tahsildar 98 vacancies
Sub-Registrar Grade-II 14 vacancies
Assistant Registrar 63 vacancies
Assistant Labour Officer 9 vacancies
Mandal Panchayat Officer (Extension Officer) 126 vacancies
Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector 97 vacancies
Assistant Development Officer 38 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer 165 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer 15 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer 25 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer 7 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer 2 vacancies
District Probation Officer Gr-II 11 vacancies
Assistant BC Development Officer 17 vacancies
Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer 9 vacancies
Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer 17 vacancies
 

TSPSC Group 1 results are already out

The TSPSC Group 1 results have already been announced for 563 Group 1 service posts. Candidates who were expecting better results can apply for a recounting of marks at the TGPSC portal from March 10 to 24, 2025, up to 5.00 pm, i.e., for 15 days.
 

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

