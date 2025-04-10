Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025 announced at official website, direct link here

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025 announced at official website, direct link here

UPPSC has declared the AE Admit Card 2025 for the Combined State Engineering Services Prelims exams on 20 April. Download the admit cards from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

UPPSC AE Admit Card Released: The admit card for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special recruitment) Preliminary Examination for Assistant Engineer (AE) positions has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Using their OTR number and birthdate, candidates may now download their UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025 from the official website at www.uppsc.up.nic.in.
 
On Sunday, April 20, 2025, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the UPPSC AE preliminary exam will take place. The exams will be administered at a number of locations in Uttar Pradesh. Using this recruitment process, UPPSC aims to fill at least 604 Assistant Engineer positions overall. The candidates have been advised to thoroughly review all of the information contained on the admit card. Before the exam day, the commission should be notified of any problems or discrepancies.

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025: How to download?

    • Go to the official UPPSC website: https://uppsc.up.nic.in.
 
    • On the homepage, press on the link titled, “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT No. A-9/E-1/2024, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECT.) (PRE.) EXAM.-2024”
 
    • Fill in your login credentials, OTR Number and Date of Birth.
 
    • Choose Gender and Fill in the captcha code as displayed on the screen.
 
    • Press on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button.
 
    • Your admit card will be showcased on the screen. Download and save a copy for reference.

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned 

The information about the candidate that will appear on the UPPSC AE Call Letter 2025 has been provided below. Prior to the exams, candidates need to download and print a hard copy of their UPPSC AE Hall Ticket.   ALSO READ | KEAM 2025: Admit card to be issued today at official website, details here
 
The admit card can be downloaded directly from this page. It is advised that you thoroughly review every information on your admit card. You should get in touch with the help desk directly via phone, email, or face-to-face if you see any errors.
 
    • Candidate’s name
    • Date of Birth
    • Signature
    • Examination Venue
    • Exam Date and Time
    • Photograph
    • Exam Day Instructions
    • Reporting Time.

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Things to carry to exam hall

In order to take the UPPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2025, candidates must bring a few documents to the exam centre. The following list of documents should be brought to the exam centre:
 
    • A printed copy of the e-Admit Card
 
    • Original Photo ID proof.
 
    • 2 photographs, in case the printed photo is blurry.   ALSO READ | Assam Board SEBA HSLC results 2025 delayed, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms

UPPSC AE exams 2025: Exam centers 

The preliminary exam will be held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on April 20, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 7 districts at different locations around Uttar Pradesh.  
On their admit cards, which are accessible on the official UPPSC website, candidates can get the information about the exam center they were allotted. It is crucial to arrive early on exam day and refer to the admit card for the exact address.
 
    • Kanpur Nagar
    • Lucknow
    • Meerut
    • Bareilly
    • Gorakhpur
    • Prayagraj
    • Varanasi. 
 

 

 

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

