UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 to be out soon, here's all you need to know

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the CSE admit cards soon. It is expected that the admit card might be released this week through the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Students must bring a physical copy of the admit card to get entry into the main examination hall.

To appear for the main examination, candidates first need to clear the prelims examination held on June 16. The Mains examination will be held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. If there are any discrepancies in the admit card, then candidates have to contact the commission.

All the candidates must bring their UPSC admit card printout with their original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card in each session securing admission to the examination venue.

The examination is being conducted to fill a total of 1056 vacancies for CSE for IFoS. The number was significantly higher in the previous exams, while in 2021, it was 712 and 796 in 2020.

How to download the UPSC mains admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the UPSC mains admit card 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

On the home page, check for the ‘E-Admit Card’ section

Select the 'UPSC Civil Services mains admit card 2024' link.

Enter the necessary links and the admit card will appear on your screen.

You can download your admit card and take a printout for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the UPSC admit card 2024?

Here are the details mentioned on your admit card:

Candidate's Name,

Roll Number,

Photograph,

Signature,

Date of Birth,

Exam Date, Time, and Venue

Candidates are required to bring their admit card along with a valid ID to the exam hall. Students who do not bring the admit would not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and earphones are strictly prohibited to bring to the exam hall. Once students clear the mains, they will proceed to the interview stage.