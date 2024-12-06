Business Standard
UPSMFAC result 2024 released: Here's how to check UP ANM GNM result

The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) has announced the ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) Final Year Examination results for October 2024 today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

UP state medical faculty result 2024 Out: The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) has released the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Final Year Examination results for October 2024 today, December 6, through the official website. Interested candidates can check their results through the official website, upsmfac.org.
 
These exams are conducted by UPSMFAC to evaluate students pursuing courses such as ANM, General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), and other paramedical programs in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was conducted to check the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary in the field for ANMs, GNMs, and paramedical professionals. 
 
Along with the ANM results, candidates can also check their merit list for 2024 through the official website. Results for GNM and other paramedical courses will be out at a later date. The provisional mark sheet includes details like a selection list, answer keys, and cut-off marks (subject to confirmation).
 
 
Candidates are advised to visit the official UPSMFAC website for all the latest updates. 

How to check and download the UPSMF October 2024 ANM Results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UPSMF October 2024 ANM Results:
  • Firstly, visit the official website: upsmfac.org.
  • On the home page check for the “Examination Results” section.
  • One can find the link for the October 2024 ANM Final Year Exam results.
  • To check the exam details, candidates can enter their roll number and exam details (month and year).
  • Students can check and download the provisional mark sheet. 
 
The written exam for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), and paramedical courses is being conducted successfully. The selected candidates can earn a base salary from Rs 21,000 to Rs 69,000. The other examination session will be typically announced in the coming one or two months after the exam date.
 

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

