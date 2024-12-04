Business Standard
Home / Education / News / GIC Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 110 Assistant Manager posts

GIC Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 110 Assistant Manager posts

GIC has begun the registration for 110 Assistant Manager (scale 1 officer) posts. Graduates and postgraduates can register for these posts at gicre.in. The deadline of the application is Dec 19

GIC

GIC (Photo: Reuters)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has declared the recruitment notification for the vacancies of Scale 1 Officers (Assistant Manager) today, December 4, 2024. Around 110 openings will be filled through this employment initiative. Interested and eligible candidates may register for the position by going to the official website of GIC at gicre.in.
 
The official notice says that, “GIC Re, the Indian Reinsurer is a 10th largest Reinsurance Company in the world with the network in India and abroad, is looking for Graduates / Post Graduates in the disciplines mentioned below to fill-in the positions of 110 Officers in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale-I) to be posted in Head Office, Mumbai and will be liable to be posted anywhere in India as well as abroad as per the requirement of the Corporation".

GIC Recruitment 2024: Important dates 

The deadline to edit the application details will be closed on December 19, 2024. The application must be printed by January 3, 2025. The online fee payment period has been scheduled from December 4 to December 19, 2024. It is anticipated that the admission cards would be made available seven days before the test. 

GIC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility 

Applicants may apply if they have a graduate or postgraduate degree in any field with 60% from a recognised university (or 55% for SC/ST candidates). As of November 1, 2024, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 30. There is relaxation of age for reserved categories.

GIC Assistant Manager 2024 position: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Go to the official website at gicre.in
Step 2: On the home page, press on ‘Careers' section 
Step 3: Press on GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 link available
Step 4: Complete registration and login
Step 5: Enter the application form
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future use. 

GIC Recruitment: Recruitment 

Candidates will be chosen for the position through a written exam, in-person interview, group discussion, and medical evaluation. The applicants chosen through GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 will be posted into the various Assistant Manager (Scale I) Officer positions. The salary will start from the base pay of Rs 50,925 per month.
 

 

 

Also Read

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

GIC considering possible sale of 50% stake in Greenko Energy: Report

Haldiram

Blackstone Inc in advanced talks to acquire controlling stake in Haldiram's

gig workers

Cong MP calls for law to ensure fair wages, job security for gig workers

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Will discuss de-escalation with China in coming days: Jaishankar tells RS

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Ding to start with white vs Gukesh in Game 8

Topics : GIC Govt recruitment Govt employees jobs Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon