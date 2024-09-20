World's Best School Prizes 2024: Indian schools in finalists. Check details

Schools from New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were among the finalists who won the battle with international educational institutions for the World's Best School Prizes.

London-based T4 Education funds the prize money of USD 50,000 in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation and two Indian schools Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, and CM RISE School Vinoba, Ratlam are running to win this prize money. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jill Huntley, Managing Director – Global Corporate Citizenship, at Accenture, congratulates India's Ryan International School for becoming the top 3 finalists for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental. "You give us hope for the future of our planet, and your solutions will now inspire others across the globe through the platform of the World’s Best School Prizes," Huntley added.

Ryan International is recognised for incorporating comprehensive environmental education across all grades, blending the Indian curriculum with innovative environmental projects. Ministry of Environment also recognises this school's contributions to environmental conservation and planting over 5000 saplings in the national capital as part of the 'Each One Plant One' campaign.

On the other end, CM RISE School Vinoba has also played a vital role in delivering Madhya Pradesh in partnership with Peepul. The school's innovative practices like integrating education with local festivals and hosting early morning sports sessions enrich students' experience and outcomes garnering recognition from local authorities and validating the school's impact.

The five World’s Best School Prizes under different categories like Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives celebrate schools from all over the world playing key roles in developing the next generation of learners and their enormous contribution to society's progress.

The prize category will be announced next week and distinguished leaders are comprised of Judging Academy from all over the world. The prize money of USD 50,000 will be equally shared among the winner of the five prizes receiving an award of USD 10,000.

The winner and finalists from the World's Best School Prizes invite the World Schools Summit in Dubai on November 23-24, designed to bring together the best leaders from the world's best schools helping to transform education.