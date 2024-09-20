Today is the last date to apply for online registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. The deadline was earlier scheduled to end on September 13, but the date was later extended to September 20, 2024. Candidates who are yet to apply for the registration can do it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The computer-based test, administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), will take place on November 24, 2024, in three sessions in test centres spread across 170 test cities. The admit card for the CAT 2024 will be available on November 5, 2024.