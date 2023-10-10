close
Aarya Season 3 teaser: Sushmita is filled with surprises in this season

Under the award-winning director Ram Madhvani and Endemol Shine India, starring Sushmita Sen, Disney+ Hotstar returns with season 3 of Aarya with another powerpack performance

Sushmita Sen

Aarya Season 3 teaser

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Sushmita Sen who was shocked with her performance in Aarya is set to get back with Season 3 of the show and she looks as savage as could be expected. She is angrier and deadlier and on a mission to give her best to safeguard her children. The fans of the show had been long anticipating the arrival of season 3 as season 2 left them with many unanswered questions. The creators of the show have finally dropped the teaser of Aarya Season 3.
Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Ram Madhvani, Amita Madhavni Movies and Endemol Shine India, the beginning of a fearless reign unfurls with Aarya Season 3, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3, 2023.

Aarya Season 3: Teaser Talk

Hotstar dropped another mystery of Aarya Season 3 on Monday, in which Sushmita portrays her forced rise to power in a criminal world and the expense at which it comes. She claims she never needed to be a dreaded gangster, yet had to become one due to circumstances.
Sushmita is seen smoking a cigar and cracking deals with criminals in the short teaser, other than flashbacks from the past two seasons. On the other hand, the teaser finishes with her having a shot. She already appears to be injured when she got shot while standing on top of a fortress.
Her children gaze in shock as they see Aarya lie down after the shot to her chest. Sushmita's voiceover toward the finish of the teaser states that she won't ever expect "the end" would be anyplace near this.

Sushmita's in Aarya Season 3: Overview

Recently, while filming Aarya Season 3 in Jaipur, Sushmita had a heart attack. She was taken to the hospital quickly and a stent was inserted in her heart. Sushmita recovered rapidly, but also referred to the stent as "beautiful" since it's currently a part of her.
Sushmita was recently seen in Jio Cinema's 'Taali' where she played the transsexual activist Shreegauri Sawant. Aarya Season 3 also stars Sikandar Kher, who will repeat his role of her right-hand man, Daulat.

Topics : Sushmita Sen Hotstar Bollywood Indian film industry

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

