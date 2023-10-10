Shah Rukh Khan recently received death threats after his back-to-back blockbusters, Pathan and Jawan. As a result, the Maharashtra government has provided the Bollywood superstar with Y+ security.

Many celebrities have received X, Y, and Z plus security after receiving death threats after having been part of a controversial movie. Below is the list of celebrities, who have received security from the government.

Shah Rukh Khan

Recently, SRK received a death threat, due to which he has been provided Y+ security from the Maharashtra government. The actor has been offered 11 security personnel who will be with SRK on a rotational basis, including six personnel with a police escort vehicle. SRK has to pay for the security personnel for himself.

Salman Khan

Before SRK, Salman Khan also received Y+ security from the Maharashtra government after he received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Maharashtra government then gave additional security after the Mumbai police assessed the threat perception.

Amitabh Bachchan

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan's security was also increased from Y to X category after the star received death threats. Before that, the 80-year-old actor was enjoying general security from the Mumbai Police.

Kangana Ranaut

In 2020, Kangana Ranaut was also receiving Y-Plus security from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after she clashed with MP Sanjay Raut. The actress was targeted by the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders after commenting on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and comparing the Maharashtrian city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher received X Plus security after the release of "The Kashmir Files" which was a controversial movie, and the actor received death threats after "The Kashmir Files" hit theatres last year.

Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri is the director of "The Kashmir Files," which was made on the situation of Kashmiri Hindus, and was given Y category security. While commenting on the security, the actor said this is the price one has to pay to show the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was also provided X-category security by the Maharashtra government after the actor received threats. The actor was accompanied by three security personnel working in the shifts.

Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was also provided security after the release of his controversial movie "PK." The actor has reportedly received extortion calls from gangsters.