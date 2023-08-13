Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' collects Rs 25.56 crore in 2 days

"OMG 2", starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has minted Rs 15.30 crore net on domestic box office in two days, the makers said Sunday.
Written and directed by Amit Rai, "OMG 2" features Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Kumar in the role of a messenger of God. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer.
"Pyaar aur abhaar (Love and gratitude) Rs 10.26 crore Day 1 + Rs 15.30 crore Day 2. Rs 25.56 crore," the makers said in a press note.
"OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.
The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of "OMG - Oh My God!", starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.
Also Read
Akshay shares intriguing insights of 'OMG 2', teaser to be out soon
Akshay's OMG 2 escapes censor board knife with only minor modifications
OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's movie gets lukewarm response
Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah
Viacom18 completes merger with RIL; allots shares to Bodhi Tree, Paramount
CBFC certification dipped to 8,299 in Covid year: Parliamentary panel
OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's movie gets lukewarm response
Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie may shatter several records
Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price
Jailer movie: Public reaction, twitter review, social media response
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)