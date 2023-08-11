Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie may shatter several records

Gadar 2 box office collection on Day 1 is expected to cross Rs. 40 crore. Fans are loving the chemistry of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 again on the big screen

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 hits theatres today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The most awaited movie of 2023 was finally released today, August 11, 2023. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is recreating the aura of their superhit movie Gadar, which was released in 2001.

Fans are loving the chemistry of the duo again on the big screen, and it is expected that the movie will do extremely well at the box office, notwithstanding the critics reviews.

Before the movie hit theatres, Gadar 2 already earned a hefty amount through advance bookings. People who watched the first-day first show of Gadar 2 looked thrilled after watching the movie. Fans mostly have exciting reviews to share, some even said Sunny Deol's movie was a blockbuster. 

According to Sacnilk, the Gadar 2 box office collection day 1 may cross Rs 40 crore.

Gadar 2: Advance Booking

The craze for Gadar 2 is so high that the movie has already broken several records before hitting the theatres. The Sunny Deol starrer sold more than 2.7 lakh tickets in just advance bookings. 

The movie has been performing extremely well on the opening day, and it will definitely cross the double-digits. According to the early trends, the Gadar 2 will also experience higher occupancy in different states like Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur and Mumbai.

Also Read

Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and Quotes

Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price

Jailer movie: Public reaction, twitter review, social media response

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie breaks many records

Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new 'Don' After Big B and SRK

Rajinikanth's latest release: 'Jailer' fever grips theatres, companies

Gadar 2: First hit for Sunny Deol in last 12 Years

Sunny Deol's wait for his hit movie might come to an end after 12 years. Gadar 2's director Anil Sharma registered its opening of above Rs 30 crore nett at the box office. 

Gadar 2 would be the first hit of Sunny Deol in the last 12 years and might be the first superhit movie after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001.

According to some analysts, “Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues” is expected to collect around Rs 35 crore nett. However, the collection might go much higher.

Is Tara Singh a desi Hulk?

Sunny Deol in his recent interview said that every man wants to watch a superhero on screen, and his character Tara Singh is no less than a Hulk or Superman. Gadar 2 actor also said that the hero on the screen will set things right, there are Marvel comics, and here is Tara Singh. “You don't draw such powers from working out, these powers are emotional powers”, Deol said in a Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi.  

The actor cited the famous example of the Hindustan Zindabad sequence from Gadar. According to the actor, when a character is faced with a difficult choice, God comes to show the way.

Gadar 2: Twitter review

Film trade analyst, Komal Nahta, tooks shared his message on Twitter (now X). He tweeted, “‘Gadar 2’ is not a film, it’s a celebration, an emotion that touches the heart of every Indian. No wonder it’s ruling the box office like no film has ruled after ‘Pathaan’ this year! It’s opening is HISTORIC at many places! Await my detailed review. But if you may, watch the film even before that!”

A moviegoer wrote, “BOLLYWOOD is BACK ! The Biggest Industry of India, the Trailblazer, The LEADER is BACK !”

One of the user wrote, “#gadar2 hype is real. Poeple seen bringing tractors to the theatres #Gadar2KiMuskaan”

Topics : Hindi movies Bollywood Sunny Deol

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon