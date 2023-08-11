Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie may shatter several records

The most awaited movie of 2023 was finally released today, August 11, 2023. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is recreating the aura of their superhit movie Gadar, which was released in 2001.

Fans are loving the chemistry of the duo again on the big screen, and it is expected that the movie will do extremely well at the box office, notwithstanding the critics reviews.

Before the movie hit theatres, Gadar 2 already earned a hefty amount through advance bookings. People who watched the first-day first show of Gadar 2 looked thrilled after watching the movie. Fans mostly have exciting reviews to share, some even said Sunny Deol's movie was a blockbuster.

According to Sacnilk, the Gadar 2 box office collection day 1 may cross Rs 40 crore.

Gadar 2: Advance Booking

The craze for Gadar 2 is so high that the movie has already broken several records before hitting the theatres. The Sunny Deol starrer sold more than 2.7 lakh tickets in just advance bookings.

The movie has been performing extremely well on the opening day, and it will definitely cross the double-digits. According to the early trends, the Gadar 2 will also experience higher occupancy in different states like Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur and Mumbai.

Also Read Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and Quotes Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price Jailer movie: Public reaction, twitter review, social media response Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie breaks many records Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new 'Don' After Big B and SRK Rajinikanth's latest release: 'Jailer' fever grips theatres, companies

Gadar 2: First hit for Sunny Deol in last 12 Years

Sunny Deol's wait for his hit movie might come to an end after 12 years. Gadar 2's director Anil Sharma registered its opening of above Rs 30 crore nett at the box office.

Gadar 2 would be the first hit of Sunny Deol in the last 12 years and might be the first superhit movie after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001.

According to some analysts, “Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues” is expected to collect around Rs 35 crore nett. However, the collection might go much higher.

Is Tara Singh a desi Hulk?

Sunny Deol in his recent interview said that every man wants to watch a superhero on screen, and his character Tara Singh is no less than a Hulk or Superman. Gadar 2 actor also said that the hero on the screen will set things right, there are Marvel comics, and here is Tara Singh. “You don't draw such powers from working out, these powers are emotional powers”, Deol said in a Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi.

The actor cited the famous example of the Hindustan Zindabad sequence from Gadar. According to the actor, when a character is faced with a difficult choice, God comes to show the way.

Gadar 2: Twitter review

Film trade analyst, Komal Nahta, tooks shared his message on Twitter (now X). He tweeted, “‘Gadar 2’ is not a film, it’s a celebration, an emotion that touches the heart of every Indian. No wonder it’s ruling the box office like no film has ruled after ‘Pathaan’ this year! It’s opening is HISTORIC at many places! Await my detailed review. But if you may, watch the film even before that!”

A moviegoer wrote, “BOLLYWOOD is BACK ! The Biggest Industry of India, the Trailblazer, The LEADER is BACK !”

One of the user wrote, “#gadar2 hype is real. Poeple seen bringing tractors to the theatres #Gadar2KiMuskaan”