Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 11:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Baby John box office Day 2: Varun Dhawan film crashes with just Rs 4.5 cr

Baby John box office Day 2: Varun Dhawan film crashes with just Rs 4.5 cr

Varun Dhawan's Baby John got off to a good start. But, the film's success was short-lived because on its second day, its box office collection significantly dropped. Atlee's film was released on Dec 2

Varun Dhavan’s Baby John

Varun Dhavan’s Baby John

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Baby John, which was directed by Kalees, has already attracted an audience because of its cast of celebrities and marketing campaigns. But the movie's revenue has fallen short of expectations, which raises questions about how well it will do overall in the days ahead.
 
Action-thriller Baby John had a good start, but it now has to contend with keeping viewers interested in the face of tough competition from other films. According to industry insiders, word-of-mouth reviews and weekend attendance will be crucial to the movie's future earnings.

Baby John Day 2: Box office collection

On the day of its release (December 25) in India, Varun Dhawan and Atlee's Baby John brought in Rs 11.25 crore. On its first day, the action-thriller made Rs 16 crore worldwide, according to industry tracking websites. However, on Thursday, the second day of its release, Varun's movie saw a sharp decline in revenue.
 
 
Early trade estimates indicate that the movie made Rs. 4.5 crore on day two, which is a significant drop from its performance on the first day, according to Sacnilk. This raises the movie's overall earnings to about Rs 15.75 (net). The night shows drew the most people, and Baby John's overall Hindi occupancy on its second day was 11.09 percent. 
 
According to the tracking website Sacnilk, on day two, the movie brought in about Rs 3.9 crore (net) in India. In Hindi, Baby John's overall occupancy rate on the second day was 9.39%. About 5.85 percent of people attended the morning programs, 11.23 percent attended the afternoon shows, and 11.09% attended the nighttime events.

Baby John: About the film 

Director Kalees and producer Atlee, who also directed the Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, are behind the action-packed thriller, which stars Varun, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also features Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra make a rare cameo appearance in the film, which has an amazing cast. 
 
The film tells the gripping tale of a police officer who adopts a false identity in order to provide his daughter a safe haven, only to be forced to face his own turbulent history when her life is in jeopardy. On December 25, this remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Theri’, starring Vijay, was released in theatres. 
 

More From This Section

Ranveer

Ranveer Allahbadia, girlfriend nearly drown in Goa, saved by IPS officer

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend week 12

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend Week 12: Who will face big eviction this week?

Squid games season 2

Squid Game 2 OTT: When and where to watch Kdrama in India; know details

salman khan, salman

Sikandar 80-second teaser to be out on Salman Khan's birthday, details here

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit, Bryan Adam concerts: India faces backlash over poor infrastructure

Topics : Indian film industry film industry Bollywood Varun Dhawan Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon