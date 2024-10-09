Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 out: Trailer launched at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 out: Trailer launched at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema

The trailer for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is displayed at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur. It is set for a theatrical release during the Diwali festivities on November 1

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The renowned Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, frequently referred to as "Cinema Ka Mandir," has hosted the much-anticipated trailer for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." The film's main cast, including the magnetic Kartik Aaryan, the gorgeous Triptii Dimri, and the adored Vidya Balan to grace the occasion with their presence at this special event, which promises to be a star-studded celebration. 
The Raj Mandir is said to be the perfect location for this big trailer release, which is renowned for its magnificent Art Deco architecture and rich cinematic history. The movie theatre has long been a cultural landmark in Jaipur, attracting film lovers from all across the nation. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Trailer launch location

Raj Mandir is the ideal location for this lavish celebration because of its stunning architecture and rich film history. More than just a trailer, the launch is a celebration of the franchise's enduring popularity and the history of the movie. The goal of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team is to create a thrilling environment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Theme

The fiery clash between Rooh Baba (Karthik Aaryan) and the well-known Manjulika (Vidya Balan) is the main source of the film's interest. As fans anxiously await the outcome of their confrontation, this rivalry is certain to bring an intriguing element to the narrative. With its gripping plot that blends humour and horror, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is sure to be a must-see film for Diwali as the holiday season draws near.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Cast and release date 

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has generated a lot of buzz on social media and left the fans curious since it was released. The third instalment seeks to follow a formula that has previously captivated audiences: horror, comedy, and tension. The director is Anees Bazmee, while the producer is Bhushan Kumar. 

More From This Section

Manoj Bajpayee

70th National Awards: Manoj Bajpayee wins his fourth award for Gulmohar

Nagarujana

Nagarujana records statement in 100 crore defamation case against Surekha

Diljit Dosanjh

Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Orry among 10 riskiest celebs for online search

Kunal Bahl

Kunal Bahl joins Shark Tank India 4 panel as Swiggy removes Deepinder Goyal

Suraj Chavan wins Bigg Boss Marathi 5 trophy

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale: Suraj Chavan wins trophy, takes home 14.6 lakh

The eagerly awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa series will make its big-screen comeback on November 1. Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aaryan play important parts in the movie. Madhuri Dixit is rumoured to make a brief appearance in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 


Also Read

Actor Manasi Parekh in tears during Best Actress National award

Actor Manasi Parekh in tears while accepting Best Actress National award

Singham again

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh at trailer launch

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar during the 69th National Film Awards, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)

Amid box office jitters, Saregama eyes majority stake in Dharma Productions

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani to receive Madhya Pradesh govt's Kishore Kumar Samman

Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Do Patti, Raanjhan is out

First song from Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Do Patti, Raanjhan, is out

Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon