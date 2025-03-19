Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to wed this year

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to wed this year

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are set to tie the knot in 2025 after dating for 4 years. The news was confirmed by the former's mother on Celebrity Masterchef

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After four years of dating, Bigg Boss 15 lovers Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are finally getting married in 2025. During the recent episode of Celebrity Masterchef, the former's mother revealed the news of their wedding on national television.
 
Farah Khan, the host and judge, can be heard asking about the Naagin actress’ wedding preparations in footage from the show that is currently going viral online. To that, Tejasswi's mother answered, “Isi saal ho jayegi", and as everyone clapped and praised her, the actress was seen blushing deeply and momentarily lost for words.
 
The actress laughed after Farah teased her using Karan's name and chose to stay silent, avoiding any further discussion on the topic.

What Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have to say about their wedding?

The actor, Tejasswi Prakash mentioned on the show, “I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types," after Prakash hinted that she will have a court marriage with Karan.
 
Meanwhile, Karan wrote a heartfelt note for Prakash for the Celebrity Masterchef, “It’s a very tough show, and everyone is putting in a lot of effort. Speaking of Tejasswi’s MasterChef journey, I must say I’ve never seen her this sincere on any shoot. Bechari, even after reaching home, she’s on her phone watching YouTube videos. Then she asks me, ‘Should I make mutton in tamarind?’ and I tell her, ‘How would I know?’ (laughs). She is extremely dedicated and sincere. If you know of Tejasswi’s journey, there’s hardly any reality show where she hasn’t reached the top spot".
 
He further added, “I just want to say she puts in a lot of hard work, and everyone is very proud of her. For me, you will always be the winner. Khana toh mujhe he hai na so all the best, and I love you". To which Tejasswi got emotional and added, “How cute!" after Karan’s video message was played.  ALSO READ | Dragon OTT release date revealed: When and where to watch the epic action

Netizens reaction to the Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa wedding

After the clip from Celebrity MasterChef was released, it went viral. Fans were happier and shared their joy in the comments section. One fan stated she can't trust the update until they tie the knot and wrote, "Main nahi pighlungi. Jab tak photo nahi dekhungi mangalsutra or sindoor ke saath and ghodi pe baithe hue, jiaji ki, maine kuch nahi suna.” Another netizen said to Tejasswi's mom and said, 'Yaay, Aunty iss saal kar do."

When Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15

On Indian television, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are well-known actors. Before they both competed in Bigg Boss 15, they had met each other a few times. They became friends and fell in love eventually. 
 
Since then, fans have admired them, and they will always remember their special moments together on the show. Despite rumors that they could split up after the program concluded, the pair has remained together and have gotten along well with each other's families. 
 
Tejasswi Prakash was recalling the moment when she fell in love with Karan on Celebrity MasterChef and said, "We met on a reality show. It was during a Diwali sequence. We danced and went towards each other to wish Happy Diwali, but something had just happened. Yes! I'm not kidding. Everyone around us was busy exchanging greetings, but for five minutes, we just stood still." 
 

 

 

More From This Section

Netflix confirms Dragon's OTT release date

Dragon OTT release date revealed: When and where to watch the epic action

2025 Asian Film Awards: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film

Asian Film Awards 2025: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film honours

OTT releases

Latest OTT releases 2025: Top 5 movies and shows to watch this week

Salman Khan's Sikandar

'Sikandar Naache' out now: Salman and Rashmika set the dance floor on fire

Andaz Apna Apna 2

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna sequel with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

Topics : Bigg Boss Master chef cooking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon