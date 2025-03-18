Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna sequel with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna sequel with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna sequel with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, revealing they're waiting for the right script and are eager to reunite on-screen soon

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Bollywood fans have been waiting for years to see the iconic trio of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space together, and it seems that the dream collaboration may finally be coming true. In an exciting announcement ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan revealed that he, along with the other two Khans, are eager to reunite for a film—but only when the perfect script comes their way.
 
During a meet-and-greet event, Aamir shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Salman, Shah Rukh, and I would love to work together… We are waiting for the right script to come. I think the audience also wants to see us together, and we have discussed it as well… If any good story comes [our way], we will definitely do it." The prospect of the three Khans starring in the same film is something Bollywood fans have longed for, and it now looks like this much-anticipated project might be closer than ever.
 
 
While the trio has never worked together in a full-fledged film, Aamir and Salman were famously paired in the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna, which has since become a cult classic. On the other hand, Salman and Shah Rukh have shared the screen in multiple films, including Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2005), and most recently, Pathaan (2023). However, Aamir has never co-starred with Shah Rukh, making the idea of a film featuring all three Khans a highly anticipated prospect for fans.
 
But the excitement doesn’t end there. Aamir also touched upon the possibility of a sequel to the beloved Andaz Apna Apna, a film that has maintained a loyal fan following over the years due to its unforgettable comedy and performances. Speaking about Andaz Apna Apna 2, Aamir confirmed that he, Salman, and director Rajkumar Santoshi have all expressed interest in working on a sequel. "We all want ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ to be remade… We have told Raj ji that we want to work on it, and I think the audience also wants to watch the film. We are waiting for him. He is working on the script right now," Aamir said.
 
Fans of the original film will be thrilled to hear that the cast is ready to bring the magic of Andaz Apna Apna back to the big screen, but this time, with a fresh twist. The film, which was released in 1994, was ahead of its time and continues to be one of the most beloved comedies in Bollywood. A sequel would surely bring even more laughter, nostalgia, and charm to the audience.
 
In addition to discussing the potential Andaz Apna Apna sequel, Aamir also provided an update on his upcoming project, Sitaare Zameen Par, which he described as a "thought sequel" to his 2007 directorial debut Taare Zameen Par. While the new film will feature different characters and situations, Aamir promised that it would offer a unique emotional experience. "According to me, this thought goes 10 times beyond that. One major difference is that ‘Taare Zameen Par’ makes you cry, but this one will make you laugh. It’s a comedy, humorous film but sends a meaningful message," he said.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

