Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 5: Vivian Dsena nominates Karan Veer & others

Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 5: Vivian Dsena nominates Karan Veer & others

The Bigg Boss 18 on Colors last month has brought back all the drama and excitement. Meanwhile, wildcard contestants Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Singh have recently entered the house

The popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 18 aired on Colors last month, and has brought back all the drama and excitement for which the program is known. Salman Khan, the Bollywood star, hosted the gala opening, which brought 18 well-known celebrities into the Bigg Boss house for a season that has left viewers gripped. 
Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, and Shilpa Shirodkar are just a few of the contestants who have already delved deeply into fierce rivalries and challenges in an attempt to win the coveted championship and enthral the audience. 
 
Bigg Boss 18 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema Premium, giving viewers additional opportunities to keep up with the excitement. 

Bigg Boss 18 Week 5: The brewing tensions

As Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena argued once more during a special episode hosted by Ravi Kishan, tensions in the Bigg Boss 18 house increased. Ravi Kishan sought to provide participants with a reality check on the recent episode. Vivian and Rajat got into a furious argument during his encounter. Rajat's practice of threatening his roommates was questioned by Ravi. Vivian responded by saying that people who are truly powerful do not use threats; instead, they just act. 
The Madhubala actor stated, "Abhi inki umar hi kya huyi hai, inhone apni zindagi mein dekha hi kya hai (What is his current age? What has he seen in his life thus far?)" In response, Rajat said, "Maine Vivian bhai jaise haath jodte aur kaan pakadte dekhe hain aur murga banake road pe chalate dekhe hain. (I've seen individuals like Vivian folding their hands, holding their ears, and walking.)
Then, if Ravi Kishan thought the actor was mistaken, he urged Rajat Dalal to correct Vivian Dsena. Rajat answered, "Aap ek baari contract hatwa do, mai inki jeebh se pata nahi kya kya hatwa ke dikha deta hun (Once you cancel my contract, you'll see what I can actually remove from his tongue)."

Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 5: Who will be next nominated?

In tonight's (November 4) episode, Bigg Boss will reveal this week's nominations task following Shehzada Dhami's elimination last week. A preview of the nominations task for the fifth week was presented in the precap video that was played after last night's episode. 

The promo claims that Bigg Boss will grant Time God Vivian Dsena a unique ability to nominate housemates for elimination this week. It is interesting to note that in the video, he adopts the names of Sara, Shrutika, and Karan Veer. In the episode, he is probably going to take more names.
Following his nomination, Karan Veer would accuse Vivian of being unfair and inquire as to whether his friends Eisha, Alive or Avinash have committed any wrong over the current week. 

Bigg Boss 18: The wildcard entries 

MTV Splitsvilla X5 stars Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor have entered BB 18 as wildcard competitors, which is another unexpected twist. Their confrontations with Vivian and Eisha, respectively, will be featured on tonight's episode, adding interest to the dynamics of the house.
 

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

