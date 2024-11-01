Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day 1: Ajay's movie surges ahead of BB3

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day 1: Ajay's movie surges ahead of BB3

Although, the morning shows of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 showed a higher occupancy than Singham Again, the Ajay Devgn-starrer recorded a clear lead over BB3 in later part of the day

Singham Again vs BB3

Singham Again vs BB3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the festive season, the box office is witnessing a clash between two successful franchises. This time the battle is between Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy and Ajay Devgn's cop drama.
 
Both the movies have opened their box office day with equal buzz. This is the third instalment of Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again and the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The same goes for Kartik Aryan's Bhul Bhulaiyaa who joined the franchise in 2022. 
 
Singham Again is a multi-starrer movie and apart from Ajay, the movie also features Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and a cameo by Salman Khan. 
 
 
On the other end, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and it also features some big names such as Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav etc in the lead.

Singham Again surpasses BB3 collection on opening day

According to the Industry tracker, Sacnilk, the opening day collection for the Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 27.06 crore and Rs  21.29 crore, respectively.
 
The multi-starrer Singham Again is likely to impress the masses in the coming days and the difference in the revenue might grow further in the future. At the start of the day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seemed to record higher occupancy in theatres, however, as the day progressed, it was Ajay’s magic that worked. 
 
However, both movies managed to gain good numbers at the box office. 

More From This Section

Squid games season 2

Inside 'Squid Game' Season 2: The fight for 45.6 billion won begins again

OTT

OTT releases this week: Web series and movies to watch this festive weekend

The Rings of Power Season 2

With production budget of $1 billion, this is the costliest show ever made

Prabhas

Motion poster of 'The Raja Saab' unveiled on Telugu star Prabhas' birthday

Babita Phogat

Dangal made Rs 2000 crore but my family got only Rs 1 crore: Babita Phogat

Advance Booking of Singham Again and BB3

According to the trade website, Box Office India, both movies performed similarly before releasing at the theatre and it is expected to do the same at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sold around 2.23 lakh tickets as far as national chains are concerned garnering around Rs 7.25 crore. If count all-India advances, the advance sales nett collection would be around Rs 13 crore. 
 
On the other end, Singham Again has sold 2.26 lakh tickets earning around Rs 7.14 crore nett. The all-Indian booking is around Rs 12.50 crore. The reason behind the slight edge of BB3 over Singham Again is that it had more days of advance booking outside national chains. Reportedly, Singham Again is likely to surpass Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 because of its mass appeal as indicated by the first day collections.

Also Read

OTT Release

Top 5 OTT shows and movies for this weekend to spice up your festive mood

Mirzapur 3

WATCH: Mirzapur The Film confirmed! Makers announce news on Instagram

SRK dances at son's D'YAVOL launch event in Dubai

WATCH: SRK dances at son's D'YAVOL launch event in Dubai; video goes viral

CID Season 2

CID to return on Sony after 6 years, makers to release the promo tomorrow

Do Patti trailer

Kajol, Kriti's Do Patti releases today, after special screening last night

Topics : Entertainment Bollywood Ajay Devgn Indian Box Office Best movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon