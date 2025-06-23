Bringing busking to India: Buskr Booth rocks Delhi-National Capital Region

To mark World Music Day, June 21, entertainment company Buskr soft-launched its flagship innovation, the Buskr Booth, with a three-day iteration of their performance initiative, Buskr Chowk.

Held through June 20 to 22 across the Delhi National Capital Region, the events were designed to introduce Indian audiences to the global culture of busking through curated performances in public spaces.

The Buskr Booth is a compact 3x3 feet plug-and-play public address system that enables seamless musical and visual performances. It provides a semi-professional stage setup with sound support and digital tools, offering independent artists a ready space to perform, promote and