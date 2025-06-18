Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube Music releases lyrics sharing feature on Android, iOS: How it works

Reportedly, YouTube Music users can now share up to five lines of lyrics with custom backgrounds directly from the app

YouTube Music lyrics sharing feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube Music has reportedly started rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on both Android and iOS platforms. According to a report by 9to5Google, this feature will allow users to highlight and share up to five lines of lyrics from a song in a visually styled format. The feature is available to both free and Premium members. The update is part of the latest version of YouTube Music and is designed to enhance user engagement and social sharing within the app.
 
With this update, YouTube Music steps closer to Spotify in making music shareable and social. 
 

YouTube Music: How to share lyrics

  • Open the ‘Now Playing’ screen while listening to a song.
  • Navigate to the ‘Lyrics’ tab.
  • Tap the new ‘Share’ floating action button located at the bottom of the screen.
  • This will open the “Select lyrics” interface, where you can highlight up to five lines from the song’s lyrics.
  • If you attempt to select more than five lines, your selection will reset.
  • After making your selection, tap “Next” to proceed to the customisation screen.
  • Now, you can choose from ten different background styles.
  • The first option automatically matches the background of the ‘Now Playing’ screen.
After customising, users can choose to “Save image” to their device or “Share with other apps” directly – making it easy to post lyrics to social media platforms like Instagram Stories or WhatsApp.
 
This new feature is rolling out widely, though not all users may see it immediately. If the “Share” button is not visible yet, try force stopping the app and reopening it. The feature is part of YouTube Music version 8.24 and is gradually becoming available to a wider audience.
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

