Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs



The Indian delegation to Cannes 2023 is headed by L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. The delegation includes actors Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta, and Kangabam Tomba, as well as Oscar winner Guneet Mongia. On the first day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and former cricketers Anil Kumble walked the red carpet. The 76th esteemed film festival started off on Tuesday with the debut of the Louis XV period show Jeanne du Barry, featuring Johnny Depp.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Details inside



Anushka Sharma is one of the significant figures from Indian film who is making her Cannes debut this year. She will respect ladies in the film alongside Hollywood star Kate Winslet. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at Cannes, left on Tuesday for the festival. At the Cannes Film Festival 2023 commencement, Sara wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla golden embroidered lehenga, and Esha looked gorgeous in a Nicolas Jebran couture outfit. Meanwhile, Manushi picked a Fovari white gown.



In terms of movies, the Indian showcase at Cannes includes Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap, Agra by Kanu Behl, Nehemich by Yudhajit Basu, and Ishanou by Aribam Syam Sharma. While Agra will have its world premiere in the Directors' Fortnight area, Kennedy, Nehemich and Ishanou will be exhibited in the Midnight Screenings, La Cinef and Cannes Classics sections separately. The gathering will also feature Madhur Bhandarkar, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Vignesh Shivan, Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Dolly Singh.