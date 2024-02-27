Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal starrer faces decline

The action-packed Bollywood movie 'Crakk', featuring Vidyut Jammwal, was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, next to Yami Gautam's, 'Article 370'. However, the latter has had a successful run throughout the week unlike the former which keeps experiencing decline in collections every day.

The Aditya Dutt directorial also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the main roles, alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. The action thriller, created on a budget of Rs 45 crore and under the production house of 'Action Hero Films', has Arjun Rampal as the villain.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted over Rs 9.72 crore net within its four-day release in theatres. On its Day 4, Monday, the film made ₹1.02 crore, denoting a critical downfall of 55.65 percent from the earlier day. As far as occupancy on February 26 is concerned, the film saw an overall 10.46% Hindi occupancy.

Taking into account worldwide box office trends, the film rounded up Rs 3 crore in the global market and Rs 9.95 crore gross in the national market, taking its global box office collection to ₹12.95 crore, according to early estimates of Day 4.

Crakk Box Office Collection: Other days

Crakk stamped ₹4.25 crore net on its first day of the opening and saw a slowdown on its second day in theatres when it made ₹2.15 crore net. Its numbers fell by 49.41% on February 24 but picked up little speed on Sunday, February 25, when the movie experienced a 6.98 percent surge in its collections. The film raked up ₹2.3 crore on its third day, taking its end of the week collection to ₹4.55 crore.