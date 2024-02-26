Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Netflix announces release date of Amar Singh Chamkila, check details here

Netflix confirms the release date of Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, the unheard story of Punjab's original rockstar. The movie is set to release on the 12th of April

Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Netflix confirms the release date of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Chamkila. The OTT platform shared a clip on Instagram on Monday featuring Diljith Dosanjh, announcing the release date of the movie. The movie, Amar Singh Chamkila, is all set to release on April 12, 2024.

The caption of the video reads, "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz". The caption of the post further reads, "@imtiazaliofficial ’s #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!"

Check the Instagram Post here:


The movie is based on popular Punjabi singer, the late Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. Imtiaz Ali and Diljith Dosanjh came forward for the first time to work on this project. 

Diljith Dosanjh will portray the role of Amar Singh Chamkila and the music of the movie is directed by A R Rehman.

Amar Singh Chamkila Cast

The cast of Amar Singh Chamkila includes Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Apinderdeep Singh, Anjum Batra and Nisha Bano in pivotal roles. 

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The movie is a story of Amar Singh Chamkila who hails from Punjab and is known as the original rockstar of the masses. This movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and it revolves around Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljith would be seen as Chamika, while Parineeti Chopra would essay the role of his wife Amarjot Singh Chamika. However, Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife and other musical band members were assassinated on March 8, 1988. Their story of assassination is still an unresolved case and this journey and intrigue amazed Imtiaz Ali and he decided to create a movie on it.

Imtiaz Ali about the movie

Imtiaz Ali while having a conversation with the news agency ANI mentioned that making the life of an iconic music star Amar Singh Chamkila was a great journey for him. The movie follows the story of Chamkila's darling songs that society couldn't ignore or swallow. He further mentioned that having Netflix as a partner could help them take their story to millions of people in India or around the globe.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

800 OTT release: Muralitharan's biopic set to release on Jio Cinema

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins at 30th SAG Awards streaming on Netflix

OTT, theatre releases this week: Top 5 movies and series you can't miss

Shaitaan trailer: "Uninvited guest" R Madhavan creates havoc in Ajay's home

Avatar: The Last Airbender; Here's how Twitter reacted to Netflix's latest

Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know

Topics : Netflix Netflix India Entertainment movies OTT services Amar Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon