Netflix announces release date of Amar Singh Chamkila, check details here

Netflix confirms the release date of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Chamkila. The OTT platform shared a clip on Instagram on Monday featuring Diljith Dosanjh, announcing the release date of the movie. The movie, Amar Singh Chamkila , is all set to release on April 12, 2024.

The caption of the video reads, "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz". The caption of the post further reads, "@imtiazaliofficial ’s #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!"

Check the Instagram Post here:

The movie is based on popular Punjabi singer, the late Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. Imtiaz Ali and Diljith Dosanjh came forward for the first time to work on this project.

Diljith Dosanjh will portray the role of Amar Singh Chamkila and the music of the movie is directed by A R Rehman.

Amar Singh Chamkila Cast

The cast of Amar Singh Chamkila includes Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Apinderdeep Singh, Anjum Batra and Nisha Bano in pivotal roles.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The movie is a story of Amar Singh Chamkila who hails from Punjab and is known as the original rockstar of the masses. This movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and it revolves around Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljith would be seen as Chamika, while Parineeti Chopra would essay the role of his wife Amarjot Singh Chamika. However, Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife and other musical band members were assassinated on March 8, 1988. Their story of assassination is still an unresolved case and this journey and intrigue amazed Imtiaz Ali and he decided to create a movie on it.

Imtiaz Ali about the movie

Imtiaz Ali while having a conversation with the news agency ANI mentioned that making the life of an iconic music star Amar Singh Chamkila was a great journey for him. The movie follows the story of Chamkila's darling songs that society couldn't ignore or swallow. He further mentioned that having Netflix as a partner could help them take their story to millions of people in India or around the globe.