DD to retelecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from today; details inside

State broadcaster Doordarshan's official X handle announced on Friday that, from February 5, Ramanand Sagar's iconic show based on the Hindu epic Ramayan will be re-telecasted twice daily on DD National. One episode of the show will air at night between 6 pm to 7 am while the repeat telecast will be aired in the afternoon between 12 pm to 1 pm.





आ गए हैं प्रभु श्री राम! एक बार फिर वापस आ गया है पूरे भारत का सबसे लोकप्रिय शो 'रामायण'। रामानंद सागर की रामायण एक बार फिर #DDNational पर देखिए 5 फरवरी से प्रतिदिन शाम 6 बजे और पुनः प्रसारण दोपहर 12 बजे। #Ramayan |… pic.twitter.com/8EIZjMgCyu February 2, 2024 Ramayan, a notable show from the 80s and 90s, features Arun Govil as Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Maa Sita, and Sunil Lahri as younger brother Lakshman. The show was universally popular and drew in remarkable viewership when it was first broadcasted.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan: Insights

The declaration comes a week after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, while an idol of Lord Ram as a five-year-old child was installed at the new temple. Prominent people were in attendance at an elaborate celebration to mark the occasion. PM Modi went to the occasion as a Yajman for the Pran Pratishtha function. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were additionally present at the event.

Interestingly, Ramayan was also telecasted during the first lockdown declared by the Centre in March 2020 directly following the Covid pandemic. During that time, the retelecast made waves among the masses, with the first episode crashing Doordarshan's website and turning into the top-searched keyword on Google India.

Ramayan 2024: Overview

Based on Valmiki's epic Ramayana, the popular television show "Ramayan" is now the entertainment program with the most viewers worldwide. It registered record-breaking viewership and made a world record when 77 million people watched the show in a single day.

The record was created on April 16th at 9 pm. For the first time, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan broadcasted on Doordarshan somewhere in the range of 1987 and 1988. The show stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Sameer Rajda, Dara Singh, Arvind Trivedi, Sanjay Jog and Bal Dhuri in lead roles.