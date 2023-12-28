Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

Taking to social media platform, X, the Union Home Minister said that through his contributions to our social and political life, Arun Jaitley will always remain in our collective memory

Arun Jaitley

Jaitley, a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, passed away at the age of 66 in August 2019

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.
Taking to social media platform, X, the Union Home Minister said that through his contributions to our social and political life, Arun Jaitley will always remain in our collective memory.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. An astute lawmaker Jaitley Ji also lent his vast expertise in the field of law to the cause of guarding the rights of the citizens. Through his contributions to our social and political life, Arun Jaitley Ji will always remain in our collective memory," Shah wrote on X.
Jaitley, a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, passed away at the age of 66 in August 2019.
He was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 1999 to 2013.
A four-time member of the Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.
Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of the Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Capitals to invest in Arun Jaitley Stadium upgradation: Report

Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 cr to get WC ready, promises pleasant experience

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Committed to develop PPP model for inland water transport sector: Gadkari

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

Formula E raises new 'concerns', cites schedule and operational challenges

Delhi air quality: AQI in multiple parts of capital 'very poor' on Thursday

'Blast' call case: Paramilitary forces deployed outside Israel Embassy

Protesting wrestlers doing politics, are past their prime: Sanjay Singh

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Topics : Amit Shah Arun Jaitely Finance minister BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon