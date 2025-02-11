Business Standard

Ed Sheeran enjoys scooter ride with Arijit Singh in Bengal's Jiaganj

In a video that went viral on social media, global pop sensation Ed Sheeran and Indian artist Arijit Singh took a scooty ride in Singh's village Jiyaganj, in West Bengal

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

In a video that went viral on social media, global music sensation Ed Sheeran and Indian artist Arijit Singh were seen riding a scooty in Singh's village of Jiyaganj, West Bengal. While on his - = / x India tour, Ed Sheeran was recently spotted in Jiaganj (Murshidabad) in West Bengal with Arijit Singh. 
 
Ed Sheeran is seen taking a trip with Arijit Singh while sitting in a pillion seat in a widely shared video. Following them on scooters is a group of people who join them. The singers, however, ditched strict security and relished their enjoyable time together. 
 
 

Ed Sheeran enjoys scooter ride with Arijit Singh: Local residents surprised

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh made an appearance in West Bengal after the police banned public shows in Bengaluru. The British artist was spotted walking around freely with no security, which shocked the locals. 

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh spent five hours together 

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran are close friends. In September 2024, they sang together on stage in London, which strengthened their friendship. They both sang each other's popular songs at the time. Sources claim that Ed Sheeran spent almost five hours in Jiaganj, where he went on a boat and scooter ride with Arijit. 

Ed Sheeran's concerts are in these cities

Ed Sheeran played a little performance on Church Street before his Bengaluru show. But in the middle of his performance, the police intervened. He then shocked everyone by joining Shilpa Rao in his show to play Junior NTR's Telugu song "Chuttamalle." Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform in Shillong on February 12 and Delhi-NCR on February 15, after having already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai.
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

