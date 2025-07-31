Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / 'Even if my film is a huge hit, only 3% of India sees it; what about rest?'

'Even if my film is a huge hit, only 3% of India sees it; what about rest?'

Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on YouTube's movies-on-demand service on August 1 at ₹100 per view

Aamir Khan, actor-producer: Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India

Vanita Kohli Khandekar Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aamir Khan Productions had refused to enter any streaming deal before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, wanting the film to find its audience in theatres. Earlier this week, after the film’s success, the company announced its streaming plan. Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on YouTube’s movies-on-demand service on August 1 at ₹100 per view. Actor-producer Aamir Khan and YouTube India’s Country Managing Director Gunjan Soni speak with Vanita Kohli-Khandekar in Mumbai to unpack the move. Edited excerpts:
 
What is the logic behind putting Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube?
 
Aamir Khan: About 15 years ago, I came across some
