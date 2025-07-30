Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hit by falling FD rates? Consider these funds with 3-year horizon

Hit by falling FD rates? Consider these funds with 3-year horizon

Hit by falling FD rates? Consider these funds with 3-year horizon

money, salary, income, middle class
premium

with diversification ESFs invest up to 35 per cent in equities and a portion in spot-future arbitrage to ensure a minimum 65 per cent equity allocation. (Photo/Pexels)

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting the repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) since the beg­in­ning of 2025, banks have low­ered their fixed deposit (FD) rates. Fixed-income investors may consider mutual fund (MF) alte­rna­tives such as equity savings funds (ESFs) and conservative hybrid funds (CHFs) to earn bet­ter returns with moderate risk. 
“These funds can be partial alternatives to fixed income instruments in a falling interest rate environment, but not full substitutes. As rates fall, bond prices rise, boosting returns, and the small equity exposure adds a kicker,” says Chintan Haria, 
principal – investment strategy, ICICI Prudential Asset
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Finance News Your money RBI repo rate Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon