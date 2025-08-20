Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Itti Si Khushi OTT release: When & where to watch Sumbul Touqeer's show?

Itti Si Khushi OTT release: When & where to watch Sumbul Touqeer's show?

Bigg Boss ex-contestant, Sumbul Touqeer's show, Itti Si Khushi, is gearing up for its release on Sony SAB. She plays an elder sibling. It will also be premiered on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Itti Si Khushi OTT release Date: Itti Si Khushi, a brand-new family drama which debuted on Sony SAB on August 18 at 9 p.m., marks Sumbul Touqeer's return to the big screen. The show can be watched on OTTplay Premium and Sony LIV.  The main character of the family drama is Anvita, a 21-year-old woman who, after her family is destroyed, takes on the role of mother to her brothers.  The play depicts the daily struggle for survival, strength, and sacrifice in a Mumbai chawl setting. Varun Badola also plays the role of the drunken, careless father who destroys his children's lives in the show. 
 

Itti Si Khushi OTT release: When & where to watch?

Release date and time- August 18 at 9 pm onwards'
Release OTT platform- Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium
Release 'offline' platform- Sony Sab.  

Itti Si Khushi plot and cast

Sumbul Touqueer portrays Anvita, a 21-year-old girl in Itti Si Khushi. Anvita takes on the role of a loving mother figure for her younger siblings after her mother abandons them. The British television series Shameless and the Turkish drama Bizim Hikaye, which starred Burak Deniz and Hazel Kaya, appear to have served as inspiration for the main plot.
 
Varun Badola portrays Anvita's drunken and absent father, whose reckless and self-centred actions continue to cause havoc in her life. Varun was recently praised for his genuine acting in Saiyaara, where he portrayed Ahaan Panday's inebriated father. In the drama, Rajat Verma will portray Touqueer's romantic interest.
 
Itti Si Khushi tells the tale of Anvita, who balances her work, friendship, love life, and family obligations against the backdrop of Mumbai. While battling her issues, she acts as a mother figure to her siblings, Sidhu, Bandya, Chidiya, and Chiku.
 

Topics : Sony OTT platforms TV series

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

