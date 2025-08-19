Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, famed for '3 Idiots', 'Bharat Ki Khoj', dies

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, famed for '3 Idiots', 'Bharat Ki Khoj', dies

Potdar played supporting roles in many iconic films and TV shows Aandolan, Wagle Ki Duniya, Dabangg 2, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari

Achyut Potdar

Actor Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm | Image: IMDb

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Bharat Ki Khoj, Pradhan Mantri, 3 Idiots, has died at a hospital here. He was in his 90s.

Actor Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm. He was declared dead on Monday a source said.

Potdar played supporting roles in many iconic films and TV shows Aandolan, Wagle Ki Duniya, Dabangg 2, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari.

His brief appearance of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (2019), and his dialogue Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' became one of the fan favourite moments from the Aamir Khan-starrer movie and has been recreated in pop culture time and again through memes.

 

Details regarding the cause behind his demise and last rites are yet to be known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Miss Universe India 2025 winner, Manika Vishwakarma

Miss Universe India 2025 winner: Who is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan?

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller?

rajnikanth, narendra modi, bjp

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over ₹150 crore at box office on opening day

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release

Top OTT releases: From espionage to sci-fi, what to stream this weekend

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: Where to watch Pratik Gandhi's film?

Topics : Bollywood Films movies Cinema

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon