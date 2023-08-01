The 'Loki Season 2' trailer is here. The second season will continue with the cast of Season 1 and there’s no surprising addition – they will be joined by 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once' actor Ke Huay Quan.Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Dimartino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, and Eugene Cordero will all return for "Loki Season 2." This season, Ke Huay Quan, who won an Academy Award, will join the cast. The new season is directed by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson and written by Eric Martin. Loki Season 2' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 6.'Loki Season 2' trailerMarvel Entertainment, on Monday, July 31, released the first trailer for their upcoming series 'Loki Season 2'. The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, is predicted to return in the two-minute, 25-second trailer. The trailer opens with Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, and Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, visiting OB, a TVA archivist played by Ke Huay Quan. They find out if Loki's time-slipping issue can be restored, to which OB specifies it is basically impossible to fix this.After that, we are shown what Loki is going through and exactly what time-slipping is. With the assistance of Mobius and Sylvie, Loki will attempt to safeguard the development to prevent any type of catastrophic destruction. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) also shows up in the video.