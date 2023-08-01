Angus Cloud, the actor who featured as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has passed on. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud passed on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No clear reason for his death was, however, provided.Angus Cloud's family in a statement on his death expressed farewell to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son.” The family added that he “intensely struggled with this loss” after losing his dad only a week earlier.“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence", the statement added. Also Read: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani off to a solid start in its first weekend‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud death: Reason While Angus' reason for death still remains a mystery, Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt stated they showed up at a local home around 11:30 am for a "medical emergency." "The patient was determined to be already deceased" upon arrival. Police answered an emergency call from Angus' mom and she reported a "possible overdose,'' as indicated by TMZ. She claimed that her son lacked a pulse. A source near the family likewise uncovered that Angus had been battling with extreme suicidal thoughts following his return from Ireland after his dad had passed away.Also Read: Dhanush surprises fans with his next project 'D51' on his 40th birthday