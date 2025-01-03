Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Paatal Lok season 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary is back

Paatal Lok season 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary is back

A new teaser of the much-awaited series, Paatal Lok Season 2, has now been released on Prime Video. The teaser shows Jaideep Ahlawat back as Hathiram Chaudhary. The show will stream on Jan 10

Paatal Lok season 2

Paatal Lok season 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The popular and well-liked web series of Prime Video, Paatal Lok is set to back after a five-year break. The show was an immediate hit when it debuted in 2020, during the epidemic. Sudip Sharma wrote the drama, which was set in Delhi and featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh in key roles. 
 
It depicted a society in which the wealthy and the criminal underworld co-existed. The streaming platform has now unveiled a teaser for the Paatal Lok Season 2, which sets the tone for Hathiram Chaudhary's (Jaideep’s) comeback even if it does not reveal anything about the series. 

Paatal Lok season 2 Teaser: Teaser talk

The teaser only serves as an invitation to a new adventure; it does not include any footage from the season 2 itself. After suffering a severe beating, Hathiram gets into a lift, which breaks down rather quickly. Under his bed, he tells the tale of a guy who kills a bug. He is praised for his courage and strength, but soon after, a huge number of new bugs begin to appear beneath his bed. He warns us that such insects are common in hell. 
 
Fans commented about the plot on the YouTube teaser's comments area. One stated, "The insect killer he is talking about is him so yeah hope we get a lot of action this time, can't wait for the new season". Another said, “Leaner and meaner Hathiram, hope it's worth the wait. Loved the first season". 

About Pataal Lok 2

Ishwak Singh will return in the upcoming season, along with newcomers Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag. On January 17, it will be available on Prime Video. The series, which was created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in association with Eunoia Films LLP.
 
In a press release released by Prime Video, the series' creator and showrunner, Sudip Sharma, expressed his excitement. He stated, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter." 
 
The Pataal Lok season 1 introduced viewers to Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary's ethically complex world and was hailed for its powerful storytelling and raw depiction of Indian society.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh's turban look from Dhurandhar leaked, netizens react

Golden Globe Awards 2024

82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards: When and where to watch? Check details

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend: Rajat leading the chart; Eisha, Avinash trailing

Modi, Narendra Modi, Diljit Dosanjh

PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh, calls the meeting 'a fantastic start to 2025'

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 27: Allu Arjun's film crosses Rs 1170 cr

Topics : web series Amazon India Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon